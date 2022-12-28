First Look: Aaron Dean's New State Prison Mugshot

We're getting our first look at the state prison mugshot for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced to nearly 12 years behind bars.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is now at the Ramsey Unit in Rosharon, about 35 minutes outside of Houston.

Last week, a Tarrant County jury ordered Dean to spend 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison.

Dean, a white police officer, fatally shot the 28-year-old Black woman in her home on Oct. 12, 2019, after a neighbor called a non-emergency police line to report that the front door to the woman's home was open. While investigating the open structure call, Dean entered the backyard and said when he looked through a window he saw a silhouette of a person and the barrel of a gun.

Dean fired once, fatally wounding the woman on the other side of the glass. Police would later learn the woman was home with her 8-year-old nephew playing video games and the door was open to vent the home after they burned some hamburgers. The woman's nephew said she got up to investigate a noise she heard outside, grabbed her gun from her purse and that seconds later she'd been shot.

The case sparked national outrage as evidence of another instance of police violence toward the Black community, this time involving an innocent woman who was within her rights to have a gun in her possession when she was confronted and shot by a police officer without warning.