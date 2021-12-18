First Hydro Course in Texas Opens in McKinney

The City of McKinney is offering a new way to work out and have fun at the city's aquatic and fitness facility, the Apex Centre.

According to the City of McKinney, the Hydro Course is the first obstacle course of its kind in Texas.

Participants are suspended over the water as they go through the course and drop into the water to complete underwater elements, the City of McKinney said.

The new Hydro Course opened to the public on Friday, and it will also be open on weekends.

Those who are not members of the Apex Centre can purchase a day pass and gain access to the Hydro Course, indoor pools, fitness center, and classes offered at the facility.

For more information, visit ApexCentre.org.