First Dallas Baptist: Families' most memorable moments lost in fire at historic church

In the heart of downtown Dallas, smoke and ashes mingle with lifetimes of memories.

“Mainly weddings and funerals. My own children’s weddings. My youngest son’s funeral service,” said Becky Brewer.

Brewer said for five generations, the 134-year-old sanctuary of First Baptist Dallas has hosted her family’s most important moments.

She was one of countless current and former members who came to watch as firefighters battled hot spots after Friday night’s four-alarm fire.

“I texted my wife last night. She was out of town, and I said, I’m grieving for a building. And uh, it’s kind of tough because I just think about it: I was baptized there, married there, and ordained in the ministry there,” said former staff member Scott Ward.

“It’s so hard. It’s so hard. I kept thinking it was a dream,” said Suzie Faulhaber.

Looking at the now partially collapsed building, Faulhaber said the stained glass where she was once photographed as a bride is gone.

After meeting and marrying in the church, she and her husband, Keith Faulhaber, went on to raise their kids there.

“That door right there, my son and I opened that door for several years. That was our door to open. We opened it for many years for visitors,” said Keith.

“We’re still making our plans, preparing a path forward for the next couple of weeks,” said Executive Pastor Ben Lovvorn.

Lovvorn also grew up within these walls. On Saturday, he serves as First Baptist’s Executive Pastor. While a larger worship center opened next door about 10 years ago, he said the historic sanctuary is still actively used.

Sunday, the congregation will gather for worship at 11 a.m. at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, a reminder that First Baptist is more than a place.

“The church is not a building. The church is God’s people gathered under the lordship of Jesus Christ built by the Holy Spirit,” he said.

Those gathered Saturday said, most importantly, they’re grateful no one was injured. The fire started just hours after vacation Bible school was released Friday.

Still, those who’ve called First Baptist home can’t help but mourn the archives and church artifacts that were likely lost and are held now only in their hearts.

Dallas Fire Rescue said Saturday that investigators haven’t been able to access the sanctuary because the structure isn’t stable enough.

For now, they’re classifying the cause of the fire as undetermined.

DFR said it would remain on scene until structural integrity can be determined or the building is demolished.