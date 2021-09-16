First AT&T Connected Learning Center Aimed at Fighting Digital Divide Opens in Dallas

What to Know The first AT&T Connected Learning Center opened at Family Gateway in Dallas.

By year's end, two more Connected Learning Centers will open in central and southern Dallas.

Approximately 20 AT&T Connected Learning Centers are planned nationwide.

Brittany McCoy walked into the new AT&T Connected Learning Center at Family Gateway in Dallas excited about the opportunities it will provide.

McCoy was facing homelessness with her daughter back in May. At that time, the internet and computers were not her main priority.

Family Gateway provides services for families like hers.

This new technology center brings digital resources right to their fingertips.

"It's part of how my kids learn and how other kids learn and how everybody picks up things around here,” Brittany McCoy said. “Without the internet, we wouldn't be able to do any of that with our kid's schoolwork or with our teacher or anything like that. Trying to find jobs also."

The digital divide that affected so many families during the pandemic is why AT&T is providing Connected Learning Centers.

“That's where we come in around providing these digital learning services, providing volunteerism, helping these families become digitally literate,” AT&T Believes Vice President Hardmon Williams said. “So, even if there is the access we can help them along this journey of adoption."

The AT&T Connected Learning Center will provide high-speed fiber internet, Wi-Fi, computers and educational content.

This is critical to the children served by Family Gateway.

"Who are tremendously under-resourced,” Family Gateway President Ellen Magnis said. “Who have been bounced around from home to home, car to hotel. They have been disconnected from school. Disconnected from learning and they're far behind their peers."

Those in need are glad to see what the AT&T Connected Learning Centers are bringing to them.

"It's giving everybody hope and a chance," McCoy said.

This is part of a $2 billion dollar investment by AT&T to close the digital divide. Two more Connected Learning Centers will open in central and southern Dallas by the end of the year. Approximately 20 AT&T Connected Learning Centers are planned nationwide.