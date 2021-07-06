Terrell

Fireworks Reportedly Thrown At Car, Terrell Police Say

Someone reportedly threw an "artillery shell" style firework at a car Monday in Stallings Park, Terrell police said.

One person in the vehicle had minor injuries from debris but was cleared by EMS at the scene, police said.

At around 9:32 at the park in Terrell, police responded to a disturbance involving fireworks. Upon arrival, police said there was a report of someone in the area who threw a firework at a car.

The explosion caused the airbags to deploy as well as front windshield damage. Police said damage to the car was roughly estimated at a few thousand dollars.

Terrell police said further investigation was needed after "initial leads were exhausted."

Anyone with information can contact the Terrell Police Department or anonymously contact Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-TIPSKCC.

