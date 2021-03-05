Firefighters Working Large Apartment Fire in Fort Worth

One person has been hurt in a large apartment fire in Fort Worth Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the Colonial Apartments in the 5000 block of Ridglea Lane just before 8 p.m.

Crews quickly called for backup after seeing heavy flames shooting from one of the buildings.

Fort Worth Fire Dept.

Firefighters have several aerial trucks set up, trying to get the fire under control.

A third-alarm was called just after 8:30 p.m., to get additional firefighters to the scene.

So far, we know one person was hurt during the fire. They were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a nearby hospital. No other information has been released.

