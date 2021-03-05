Fort Worth

Firefighters Working Large Apartment Fire in Fort Worth

By Matt Jackson

At least one person has been hurt in a large apartment fire in Fort Worth Friday night. Firefighters were called to the Colonial Apartments in the 5000 block of Ridglea Lane just before 8 p.m.
Fort Worth Fire Department

One person has been hurt in a large apartment fire in Fort Worth Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the Colonial Apartments in the 5000 block of Ridglea Lane just before 8 p.m.

Crews quickly called for backup after seeing heavy flames shooting from one of the buildings.

One person has reportedly been hurt in a large apartment fire in Fort Worth Friday night. Firefighters were called to the Colonial Apartments in the 5000 block of Ridglea Lane just before 8 p.m.
Fort Worth Fire Dept.
One person has reportedly been hurt in a large apartment fire in Fort Worth Friday night. Firefighters were called to the Colonial Apartments in the 5000 block of Ridglea Lane just before 8 p.m.

Firefighters have several aerial trucks set up, trying to get the fire under control.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

bryan riser 23 mins ago

Why Was Bryan Riser Still A Cop During Murder Investigation?

A third-alarm was called just after 8:30 p.m., to get additional firefighters to the scene.

So far, we know one person was hurt during the fire. They were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a nearby hospital. No other information has been released.

Refresh this page often as this is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

One person has reportedly been hurt in a large apartment fire in Fort Worth Friday night. Firefighters were called to the Colonial Apartments in the 5000 block of Ridglea Lane just before 8 p.m.
Fort Worth Fire Dept.
One person has reportedly been hurt in a large apartment fire in Fort Worth Friday night. Firefighters were called to the Colonial Apartments in the 5000 block of Ridglea Lane just before 8 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us