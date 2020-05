Firefighters in Haltom City are working a fire at a strip mall.

The fire broke out in the 4100 block of Denton Highway just after 8:30 Tuesday morning.

So far, there's no word if anyone was inside the building at the time. We also have not heard if anyone was hurt.

Firefighters from North Richland Hills have been called in to assist.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page often for the latest updates.