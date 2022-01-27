Firefighters Rescue 7 Trapped in Burning Fort Worth Home

Seven people trapped inside a burning home overnight are expected to be OK after being rescued by Fort Worth firefighters early Thursday morning.

The department said firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on the 2600 block of Rodeo Street and arrived about three minutes later to find heavy fire at the front of the residence. A 911 operator was told there were several people trapped in the back part of the house, unable to get out.

Firefighters soon began searching the home from the outside and located a group of people trapped near the rear of the residence. The fire department said firefighters then used tools to create a path out of the home and that seven people were rescued.

Some of the trapped residents suffered injuries but all of those injuries are believed to be minor.

"The aggressive search culture our firefighters have trained for makes a difference in these types of situations," the department said. "This morning's incident serves as a reminder to always have two ways out of your home in the event the one you use every day becomes blocked by fire."

Though it took firefighters only about 20 minutes to completely tap out the fire, damage to the home was extensive, the department said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

The fire department also reminded that families should consistently review their escape plan in the event of an emergency. Helpful nformation on residential fire escape plans can be found here.