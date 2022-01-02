Firefighters Put Out Blaze in Dog Shed at Dallas Residence

A dog is unharmed and a home is not damaged after Dallas firefighters put out a blaze that began in a dog shed on Sunday morning.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units were dispatched to a one-story residence at 546 Sunburst Drive at approximately 7:25 a.m.

Contrary to reports of the fire being in a bedroom, firefighters said they arrived to find a small storage shed on fire outside of the house, near a back bedroom.

Firefighters were able to knock the flames down within 10 minutes of arriving, officials said.

According to investigators, the homeowner placed a heating lamp inside the shed to keep his dog warm while it was sleeping.

The fire ignited combustible materials inside the shed, causing the entire shed to be destroyed, officials said.

Officials said the dog was able to escape unharmed, and the actions of firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the actual home.