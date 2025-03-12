Firefighters call for investigation after Hunt County house fire kills three

An investigation is underway into a house fire that killed three men in Hunt County early on the morning of March 5.

The Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office says it happened at a home on North Shore Road near Quinlan.

On Tuesday, some family members and firefighters said they believed first responders at the scene could have done more to save the victims.

New pictures obtained by NBC 5 showed the scene: flames engulfing a house in Quinlan around 1 a.m. Wednesday as firefighters surrounded the blaze.

The Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office said three male victims died inside the burning home.

“We went to go in, but we were told due to safety reasons, we were not allowed to enter,” said Kevin Madigan, assistant chief of the Tawakoni South Fire Department.

Madigan was one of the first firefighters on the scene.

He told NBC 5 the Quinlan Fire Department, which was leading the scene, told him he couldn’t enter the burning home to search for victims.

On Tuesday, some Hunt County firefighters brought their concerns about the way the fire was handled to county commissioners.

“It needs to be investigated, it needs to be handled appropriately, and it needs to be addressed in a timely manner,” said Robert Whitehead, chief of the Lone Oak Fire Department. “And that’s all I’m asking of this court.”

The Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office told NBC 5 that only one of the three victims had been positively identified by the medical examiner’s office.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the county’s Board of Commissioners, Julie Bedwell said her son and ex-husband were among the victims who died in the fire.

Following the concerns expressed by some firefighters, she wanted to know if they could have been saved.

“My son was four inches from that back door, and I was told that they were told they couldn’t go in that door,” said Bedwell. “And he burned.”

NBC 5 asked the Quinlan Fire Department about concerns expressed by some firefighters about how the scene was handled.

The department’s chief told us they couldn’t comment and referred questions to the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office.

In response to the same question, the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office told NBC 5, “This is an active criminal investigation.”

“My heart’s broken over this,” said Madigan. “Not only are these people victims, their family lost somebody, and I’ve lost somebody in my community over this.”