Firefighters Find Man's Body Inside Denton Storage Unit During Fire Fight

A man's body was found inside a storage unit as firefighters battled a fire at a storage facility Thursday night, according to the Denton Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the Storage Zone in the 600 block of South Mayhill Road just before 8 p.m. and found heavy smoke. They had to cut into several units to find the source of the fire. Firefighters say the extensive amount of stored contents made fighting the fire extremely difficult.

Crews also reported hearing explosions while fighting the fire according to the Denton Fire Department.

While firefighters worked to contain the fire, a man's body was found inside one of the units.

Flames gutted at least eight units at the storage facility.

Denton fire investigators along with Denton Police and the Denton County Fire Marshal's Office continue to investigate.