Firefighters battle massive Dallas apartment fire on Monday morning, officials say

Firefighters battled a large fire at a two-story apartment complex in Dallas for several hours on Monday morning, officials said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units responded to a 911 call about a structure fire at an apartment complex at 6749 Larmanda Street at 12:42 a.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the two-story apartment complex, they saw heavy fire coming from a first-floor unit of one of the buildings.

Firefighters began to attack the blaze, but the fire was in its advanced stages and spread rapidly, officials said.

According to fire officials, a second alarm response was requested at 12:57 a.m. at which point firefighters pulled everyone from inside the building and initiated defensive suppression tactics.

Officials said approximately 45 to 50 firefighters used hand lines and aerial ladder towers to suppress the flames.

Firefighters declared that the blaze had been put out at 4:43 a.m., officials said.

According to Dallas fire officials, it is unclear how many residents were impacted, but there were no injuries reported in connection with the fire.

The cause of this fire remains undetermined, officials said.