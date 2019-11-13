Firefighters Battle Large Blaze Near Deep Ellum

Dallas firefighters battled a large blaze at a food distribution warehouse south of Interstate 30 near Deep Ellum Wednesday night.

Calls came in for the fire in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street around 5:41 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

According to officials, the firefighters tried putting out the blaze, but it was well in its advanced stages, so crews pulled back and requested a second alarm response.

The fire continued to escalate, and eventually necessitated a fourth alarm. Nearly 100 firefighters used ground and aerial lines to surround the building in an effort to put the flames out, officials said.

Firefighters said that the few people working at the food distribution warehouse when the fire began were able to make it out safely.

It was unknown Wednesday if fire investigators would be able to enter the building to conduct thorough investigation due to the amount of damage.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. No injures were reported.