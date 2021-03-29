Roof Collapses as Firefighters Battle Blaze at Lake Highlands Apartment Complex

A fast-moving fire left dozens of families without homes at the Forest Cove Apartments in Dallas.

The fire started at around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 9600 block of Forest Lane and destroyed 52 units.

Constance Lindsey was at work when the fire started in a unit beneath her own.

"If I had been in my house I probably wouldn’t have got out," Lindsey said.

When she returned from her first day at a new job, nothing was left of her home.

"I never thought I would be in a fire," Lindsey said. "I’m 34. I’ve been homeless for seven years. I deal with homelessness. This is my first apartment in Dallas, Texas and now it’s in flames and ash, but it’s going to be OK."

The stubborn fire took crews hours to put out.

Dallas Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Jason Evans said when firefighters arrived flames could already be seen shooting through the roof. High winds coupled with the closeness of the units also contributed to the fire spreading quickly, Evans said.

Investigators returned to the scene Tuesday to interview residents and review footage of the fire. The cause was still undetermined, said Evans.

Dallas police officers with the Northeast Patrol Division dropped off crates of food and water for residents.

"We just brought over 100 cases of food," Sgt. Shannon Smith said. "We brought water and hope. We’re here to help."

Smith said officers would return to the complex on Wednesday with a charity to coordinate furniture donations.

"They’re part of our community," Smith said. "We know there’s a lot of need and we’re just doing what we can to help them out."

The Red Cross is also assisting families.

Management at Forest Cove Apartments said it was working with residents to move them into other units on the property.