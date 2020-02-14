Firefighter Suffers Minor Injuries After Fiery Building Collapse: DFR

A Dallas firefighter who was underneath a burning building when it collapsed Friday morning is recovering at the hospital, authorities say.

Video posted on Twitter by Jim Willits showed crews battling the fire about at what firefighters described as a vacant business on the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

In the video, a portion of the roof that had been completely engulfed in flames collapses onto a firefighter. He then crawls through the fire to a grassy area a few feet away, where he's attended to by other firefighters.

The firefighter was hospitalized with non life-threatening burns and a lower back injury, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.

No other injuries were reported, Evans said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Willits says he shared the video on twitter because he wants people to see the dangers firefighters face every day.

