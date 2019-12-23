Firefighter Rescues Dog From House Fire

A family's dog is safe after a North Richland Hills firefighter saved the dog this morning.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 7000 block of Donegal Lane around 8 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the garage and out from the eaves of the home.

Everyone inside got out safely, but the family pet remained inside the home.

A short time later, a firefighter walked out of the home carrying the dog, who seemed to be okay.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage from an overloaded electrical outlet.