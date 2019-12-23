North Richland Hills

Firefighter Rescues Dog From House Fire

A family's dog is safe after a North Richland Hills firefighter saved the dog this morning.

A family’s dog is safe after a North Richland Hills firefighter saved the dog this morning.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A family's dog is safe after a North Richland Hills firefighter saved the dog this morning.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 7000 block of Donegal Lane around 8 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the garage and out from the eaves of the home.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Carrollton 6 mins ago

12-Year-Old Boy Dead After Being Hit by Van

Dallas 2 hours ago

Space Heater Blamed for Early Morning House Fire

Everyone inside got out safely, but the family pet remained inside the home.

A short time later, a firefighter walked out of the home carrying the dog, who seemed to be okay.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage from an overloaded electrical outlet.

This article tagged under:

North Richland Hills
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us