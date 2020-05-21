Firefighter Injured in Two-Alarm Fire in Northwest Dallas

One firefighter is injured after a two-alarm fire in Northwest Dallas Wednesday night.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units responded to a 911 call about a structure fire at 10945 Composite Drive at approximately 11:19 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they saw smoke coming from a one-story vacant commercial structure, officials said.

Officials said the fire was in its advanced stages, and flames began coming through the roof.

According to fire officials, approximately 40 to 50 firefighters worked to put out the fire with using handlines and master streams.

No civilian injuries reported, but one firefighter sustained a non life-threatening burn during the operation, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.