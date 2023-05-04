Firefighter Injured, Buildings Damaged in Early Morning Church Fire in Fort Worth

A firefighter is injured and two buildings are damaged after an early morning fire in Fort Worth, officials said.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire in the 5900 block of Tension Drive in east Fort Worth shortly after 2 a.m.

Officials said when crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of a vacant one-story church building.

While firefighters battled the blaze, an exterior wall of the building partially collapsed, falling on one of the firefighters outside, officials said.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the firefighter was quickly located and safely extricated from the collapse.

Officials said the firefighter was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters at the scene conducted a Personal Accountability Report to confirm that all of the other crews were accounted for, officials said.

According to officials, while the vacant church was burning, a nearby vacant residence also caught fire.

Officials said crews are still working to get the fires under control and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.