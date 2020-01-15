Dallas

Fired Employee Threatens Coworkers and Restaurant Customers With Sword

Dallas police have arrested a man who they say threatened his former coworkers and customers with a sword. 28-year-old Vincent Briceno is currently in the Dallas County Jail.
Dallas County Jail

According to police he was fired from the Paradiso restaurant in the Bishop Arts neighborhood on Monday.

Investigators said he then became enraged and picked up a sword that's used to open champagne bottles and began to swing it around.

He eventually put it down and was taken into custody.

According to police he was fired from the Paradiso restaurant in the Bishop Arts neighborhood on Monday.

Investigators said he then became enraged and picked up a sword that's used to open champagne bottles and began to swing it around.

He eventually put it down and was taken into custody.

Dallas
