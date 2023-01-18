Firearms Found in Carry-On Baggage at DFW Airport, Love at Twice the National Rate

The TSA says they found a record number of firearms in carry-on bags during security screenings at U.S. airports in 2022. North Texas airports were no exception, where firearms were found at twice the rate reported nationwide.

On Monday, TSA agents in San Antonio reported finding a large, powerful undeclared weapon in checked baggage. The agency said the next day the weapon had actually been declared with the airline and that the agency hadn't been notified, but the finding highlights what federal officers may find when screening for weapons at U.S. airports.

The agency said Monday a record 6,500 firearms, more than 5,700 of which were loaded, were found during routine X-ray screenings of carry-on bags at U.S. airports last year.

Of the approximately 761 million passengers and crew screened at more than 400 U.S. airports nationwide, TSA officers discovered firearms in carry-on luggage at a rate of 8.6 firearms per million passengers screened -- or one out of every 116,394 travelers. Averaging two million screenings each day, TSA officers intercepted 17.2 firearms every day at U.S. airports.

According to TSA data released this week, firearms were found at Dallas-area airports at more than twice the rate seen nationwide.

The TSA said 21,867,151 passengers were screened at DFW Airport in 2022 and officers found 385 firearms. That means they found one firearm for every 56,797 passengers screened, or 17.6 firearms out of every million passengers screened which is more than twice the national rate of 8.6 firearms per million.

At Dallas Love Field Airport the rate was even higher. The TSA said 5,647,964 passengers were screened at Love Field and that 127 weapons had been intercepted. That means one firearm was detected for every 44,472 passengers screened at Love Field or 22.5 per every million.

A TSA spokesperson told NBC 5 Wednesday that there wasn't any particular reason why the interception rates in the Dallas area may be higher, but said the state's liberal gun laws and enhanced screening technology may lead to more weapons being found.

The spokesperson added they are continually training staff and rolling out new security tools at U.S. airports that may also lead to more weapons being identified.

Across the state, the TSA reported finding 1,089 firearms last year at 16 Texas airports. The list showing the number of firearms found at each airport from 2018-2022 is below. The numbers dropped in 2020 due to the drop in travel during the pandemic.

The airport where the most firearms were found was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where 448 firearms were seized last year.

Hartsfield-Jackson has long been recognized as the busiest airport for passenger travel in the United States.

The other airports in the top five include Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport at No. 3, Nashville International Airport at No. 4 and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at No. 5.

Orlando, Denver, Austin, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa rounded out the Top 10.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A FIREARM IS FOUND?

The TSA said when an officer spots a firearm on an X-ray they immediately notify the local police. The local authorities then take over and secure the weapon and contact the traveler. What happens to the firearm and the traveler is up to the discretion of airport law enforcement, the TSA said.

In addition to any criminal citations coming from local authorities, the TSA can levy a fine of up to $15,000 and revoke expedited screening benefits like PreCheck. Fines may vary depending on several factors including prior infractions, whether the firearm was loaded and if ammunition was accessible.

The TSA reminds travelers that firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage even if the traveler has a concealed weapons permit. It can be legal to travel with a firearm or ammunition, provided the items are declared at the ticket counter and carried with checked baggage.

Travelers with questions about what they can bring on an airplane can go to the TSA's website and visit the What Can I Bring? webpage for more information. The TSA also has a webpage with more information about traveling with ammunition and firearms.