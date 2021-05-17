Fire Spreads in 2-Story Oak Lawn Apartment Building; No Injuries

A fire that destroyed an Oak Lawn apartment building Sunday night and forced nearly a dozen people from their homes was possibly caused by a burning futon, firefighters say.

According to a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman, crews were first called about 10:44 p.m. Sunday to a fire at an apartment complex located along the 4000 block of Hawthorne Avenue. Flames were coming from the 2-story building when the first crews arrived.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters immediately began banging on the doors of apartment homes while other crews prepared to battle the fire. At one point the flames intensified to the point where crews had to pull away from the building and call for backup.

It took between 60-70 firefighters more than two hours to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt.

A total of 10 apartment homes in the building were impacted by smoke, fire or water damage. At least 11 people were displaced, DFR said.

According to DFR, investigators suspect the fire may have been caused by an incident earlier Sunday where a tenant's futon caught fire. A tenant brought the futon outside and watered it down with a water hose and brought it back inside, the spokesman said.

The official cause of the fire remains undetermined.