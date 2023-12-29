Fire rips through abandoned animal clinic in Fort Worth

Fire appears to have destroyed an abandoned animal clinic in Fort Worth. Firefighters were called to the Camp Bowie Animal Clinic late Thursday night.

The building in the 5700 block of Lovell Avenue has been vacant since the clinic shut down in 2014.

The veterinarian who once owned the building had his license suspended amid an animal cruelty investigation after claims the clinic kept a dog alive for blood transfusions after telling its owner it was euthanized.

The clinic has caught fire on multiple occasions as a result of homeless people seeking shelter. A fire department spokesman says firefighters did search the building and not find anyone inside.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Firefighters were seen using chainsaws to cut into the roof to fight the fire as well as dousing the flames from a ladder truck.

According to the Tarrant Appraisal District the City of Fort Worth took ownership of the property in September 2023.