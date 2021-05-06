Fire Ravages Patio at Popular McKinney Avenue Restaurant and Bar

A fire destroyed the patio outside a popular restaurant and bar on Dallas' McKinney Avenue early Thursday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were called to the Gaslight Restaurant and Bar in Uptown just before 8:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the reported seeing heavy fire coming from the restaurant's patio.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

DFR said firefighters were able to quickly attack the fire on the patio and extinguish it in approximately half-an-hour.

Fire investigators said the fire originated on the patio, but they are still working to figure out exactly what caused the fire. For the time being, the fire is listed as "undetermined."

Gaslight owner Adam Evers told NBC 5 Thursday morning that they opened the renovated bar last year and were only open for about a month when they had to shut down due to the pandemic.

NBC 5 News

Evers said they were able to keep the restaurant open at 50% capacity until this March and that the patio was a big part of their business.

"Our goal is to bounce back. Our goal is to get going again," Evers said. "COVID hit us last year, now this, but we have a strong team."

No one was inside the business when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.