McKinney

Fire Investigators Determine Fire Sprinkler Saved McKinney's Hutchins BBQ

The restaurant installed sprinklers after a fire in 2012

McKinney fire investigators say a fire sprinkler did its job on New Year's Eve after fire broke out at the Hutchins BBQ restaurant.

Fire officials said units arrived at 1301 North Tennessee Street just before 10 p.m. to find fire coming from the roof at the back of the restaurant.

The call was upgraded to a structure fire, and McKinney firefighters were able to put it out quickly, fire officials said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

CARROLL ISD 50 mins ago

Carroll Football Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19, Expected to Miss Round 5 6A Playoff Game

According to fire officials, the work of the firefighters was helped by a sprinkler head installed in the older part of the building, which kept the fire from spreading until firefighters arrived.

Fire officials said they are continuing to investigate, and the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

"This shows the effectiveness of fire sprinklers and why building owners should strongly consider retrofitting their properties with fire sprinklers," McKinney Fire Marshal Mike Smith said. "Fire sprinklers can also be added to homes - lowering the home fire death rate by up to 90 percent."

This article tagged under:

McKinneyhutchins bbqMcKinney Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us