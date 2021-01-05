Fire Investigators Determine Fire Sprinkler Saved McKinney's Hutchins BBQ

McKinney fire investigators say a fire sprinkler did its job on New Year's Eve after fire broke out at the Hutchins BBQ restaurant.

Fire officials said units arrived at 1301 North Tennessee Street just before 10 p.m. to find fire coming from the roof at the back of the restaurant.

The call was upgraded to a structure fire, and McKinney firefighters were able to put it out quickly, fire officials said.

According to fire officials, the work of the firefighters was helped by a sprinkler head installed in the older part of the building, which kept the fire from spreading until firefighters arrived.

Fire officials said they are continuing to investigate, and the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

"This shows the effectiveness of fire sprinklers and why building owners should strongly consider retrofitting their properties with fire sprinklers," McKinney Fire Marshal Mike Smith said. "Fire sprinklers can also be added to homes - lowering the home fire death rate by up to 90 percent."