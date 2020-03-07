Fire Displaces Residents at Northeast Dallas Complex

At least seven people were displaced after a fire Saturday morning at a northeast Dallas condominium complex, officials say.

Firefighters responded at about 6:45 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings in the complex in the 5000 block of Matilda Street, near Greenville Avenue and Lovers Lane.

Residents had already cleared the building by the time firefighters arrived, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.

Two residents who were in the unit where the fire started escaped safely, though one suffered a minor injury in the process. He declined to go to the hospital, Evans said.

Cell phone video from a man who lives in the apartment shows moments after flames broke out at this Dallas apartment complex. My live report in five minutes @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/wzeaudCU1L — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoTV) March 7, 2020

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which spread into the attic, in about an hour.

Two units were damaged by fire and two others had smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents, he said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.