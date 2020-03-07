Dallas

Fire Displaces Residents at Northeast Dallas Complex

Two units were damaged by fire and two others had smoke and water damage

At least seven people were displaced after a fire Saturday morning at a northeast Dallas condominium complex in the 5000 block of Matilda Street, near Greenville Avenue and Lovers Lane.
At least seven people were displaced after a fire Saturday morning at a northeast Dallas condominium complex in the 5000 block of Matilda Street, near Greenville Avenue and Lovers Lane.

At least seven people were displaced after a fire Saturday morning at a northeast Dallas condominium complex, officials say.

Firefighters responded at about 6:45 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings in the complex in the 5000 block of Matilda Street, near Greenville Avenue and Lovers Lane.

Residents had already cleared the building by the time firefighters arrived, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.

Two residents who were in the unit where the fire started escaped safely, though one suffered a minor injury in the process. He declined to go to the hospital, Evans said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which spread into the attic, in about an hour.

Two units were damaged by fire and two others had smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents, he said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

