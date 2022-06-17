Fire Destroys Wise County Church Building Friday

Three people were hurt after a fire destroyed a church building Friday in Wise County, firefighters say.

The fire Friday afternoon at Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport involved 40 firefighters from eight departments, a Wise County Fire Marshal's Office spokesman said.

Those hurt had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the spokesman said. Two had minor heat-related injuries and one person had a minor injury from falling debris.

Church pastor Sonny Smith said work was being done Friday on the roof and the fellowship hall. The workers left to go to lunch and came back to find the church on fire, Smith said.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

Smiths said he believes the fire was accidental.