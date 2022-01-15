Fire Destroys Vacant Apartment, Damages Nearby Homes in Northwest Dallas

A fire at an apartment complex in Northwest Dallas caused multiple homes to also catch fire on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, firefighters responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at an apartment complex located on the 3400 block of Hidalgo Drive, at approximately 1:44 a.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the vacant apartment complex, they saw heavy fire coming from the building.

High winds caused the entire structure was to become involved in the blaze, prompting officials to dispatch second and third alarm responses, officials said.

According to officials, upwards of 70 firefighters used ground lines and ladder pipes to bring the fire under control, but not before the building suffered a total collapse.

Officials said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

According to officials, the fire at the apartment complex also caused multiple house fires when the wind blew embers into a nearby community.

Officials said additional resources were dispatched to Larga, Fontana and Espanola Drives, where at least 6 homes suffered fire damage.

One home, located at 9637 Larga Drive, suffered severe fire damage, officials said. Another home, located on the corner of Fontana and Larga, lost an RV/camper behind the home.

According to officials, no injuries were reported from any of the fires, and residents who were displaced were able to find refuge with family living nearby.