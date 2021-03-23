Fire Destroys Second Fort Worth Church, Cause Under Investigation

Investigators with the Fort Worth Fire Department are investigating a second church fire this week.

Firefighters were called to the Newborn Pentecostal Apostolic Faith Church in the 5100 block of Calumet Street around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The church was vacant at the time, so no one was injured. Firefighters did call for backup assistance when they arrived at the scene due to the size of the building. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

The church is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is the second church to catch fire in Fort Worth this week.

The first fire happened at the El Buen Samaritano United Methodist Church in the 3400 block of Strong Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

While the two fires are not being connected at this time, but “when you have two churches burn within three or four miles of each other, that’s going to be a question that’s asked,” Mike Drivdahl, Fort Worth Fire Department’s public information officer told the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

The two churches are only about three miles apart.