Fire Destroys Northeast Dallas Condo Buildings Overnight

Residents of a Northeast Dallas condominium building say they're thankful to be alive after their homes were destroyed in an overnight fire.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue news release said crews were first called about 12:55 a.m. to the Sable Ridge Condominiums located in the 6100 block of Abrams Road, near Northwest Highway.

Megan White described seeing flames on the other side of her front door after being awakened by screaming.

"Thank God my bed is right by my windows. I started throwing my babies out of the window," she said. "My babies were still asleep. I just had to save my kids."

White said a neighbor was hurt while helping her girls, who are 3 and 8 years old, escape unharmed.

Charleston Tunson said he opened his front door to find flames crawling up the staircase. He grabbed his 3-year-old son and then started alerting neighbors.

"As I ran to my neighbor house I’m yelling, 'Everybody get up, get up, it’s a fire,'" said Tunson.

All residents had safely evacuated the 3-story building by the time first responders arrived, DFR said, allowing crews to focus on suppressing the fire and keeping it from spreading. Firefighters then discovered the flames had spread deeper into the building, prompting the call for the help of additional crews, DFR said.

Approximately 80 to 90 firefighters responded to the fire using hoses and ladder pipes to pour water onto the building, DFR said.

A DFR spokesman said the building was a collapse hazard and torn down as a result on Wednesday.



Residents say they were given a small window of time to collect their belongings before the demolition.



"I've lived here for 15 years and I had basically 15 minutes to get to move my life out," said condo owner Gilbert Leal.

The American Red Cross provided blankets, food and comfort kits to residents of the 30 units that were destroyed. About 90 people were displaced. The organization says it will open a respite center at the Lake Highlands North Recreation Center Wednesday morning. Donations can be made to www.redcross.org/donate.

"We have blankets, comfort kits, essentially people walked out with nothing," said Lisa Morgan, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, DFR said.

The same condominium complex was the scene of a major fire in January 2018. No one was hurt in that incident. The City of Dallas said the cause of the 2018 fire was undetermined.



Residents NBC 5 spoke with say they've dealth with electrical issues for years.



In a text message, the HOA president said the "HOA was not aware of any issues or concerns. All electrical was inspected after the last fire and passed."

