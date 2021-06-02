Fire Destroys City Hall in Town Known for UFO Landing

A fire destroyed the City Hall in Aurora, a small Wise County town where, according to legend, a UFO landed in 1897 and the locals buried one of the aliens.

Investigators from the state fire marshal's office on Wednesday were digging through the rubble.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The blaze broke out about 5 o'clock Tuesday morning, destroying historical records dating to the Civil War.

"There were a lot of things lost we'll never get back,” Mayor Terry Solomon said. "It's pretty devastating. There was a lot of history that went up in flames."

The history includes records on burial plots at the city cemetery, where an alien is buried.

According to legend anyway, which goes like this:

A UFO crashed into a windmill in Aurora on April 17, 1897. And residents gave Ned, an alien, a proper burial.

A large rock marks the supposed burial spot.

Tourists leave trinkets to this day.

The mayor said none of that had anything to do with the fire at City Hall.

"We hope not,” he joked.

Most of Aurora’s 1,700 residents today have a hard time believing the alien story anyway.

"I think it was just publicity but who knows?" Solomon said.

As for how the fire at City Hall started, that's still under investigation.

"They'll get to the bottom of it. We'll find out,” the mayor said.

For now, it's another mystery in a town that has never quite solved the last one.