Nearly two dozen apartment homes were damaged by fire Thursday afternoon in Irving.

The fire broke out at the Avalon Villas apartments along Rainier Street, near Texas 161 and Texas 183.

Firefighters were seen fighting the fire at the two-story building, dropping out burning material from a second-floor apartment.

Officials said 20 residents were impacted by smoke and fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.