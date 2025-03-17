Dallas

Fire at Dallas recycling facility causes large column of black smoke

Officials said the cause of the fire is undetermined

By NBCDFW Staff

Fire at Cham Star Recycling facility
NBCDFW.com

A fire at a recycling facility in Dallas caused a large column of black smoke on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to a call at 3:43 p.m. for a fire at the Cham Star Recycling facility on Singleton Boulevard.

When first responders arrived they reported a heavy fire with black smoke coming from behind the location, according to a statement from Dallas Fire.

According to scene personnel, most of the material burning was pallets and various paper materials.

Firefighters worked to bring the fire under control with hand lines and multiple aerial ladder towers to spray water from above. An excavator was requested to dig through debris to locate hot spots and extinguish them, DFR said.

No one was working in the area where the fire began and there were no reported injuries, according to DFR.

DFR's HazMat team confirmed that no hazardous materials were involved in the fire.

Dallas Fire said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Dallas
