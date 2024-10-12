Fire at Dallas mobile home park leaves man, three dogs dead

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a mobile park in Northwest Dallas, which resulted in the death of a man and three dogs early Saturday morning.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department said firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Lombardy Lane around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, emergency crews reported flames coming from the back of one of the mobile homes and two vehicles. Due to the rapid spreading of the fire, it escalated to a second-alarm response.

According to fire officials, the blaze took over two hours to extinguish, and it was declared an "out taps" at 8:40 a.m. The fire damaged at least four mobile homes and four vehicles.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews later found an unresponsive adult man inside one of the damaged homes. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Three dogs were also killed in the fire.

Fire crews later discovered the body of an adult man inside one of the homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The American Red Cross was notified to help at least 11 people, Dallas fire officials said on Saturday afternoon.

This story is ongoing. Check back for updates at nbcdfw.com