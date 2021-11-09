Finnair to Begin Service From DFW to Helsinki in February

The European airline Finnair is coming to DFW International Airport, adding a route from North Texas to Helsinki starting early next year.

DFW Airport announced Tuesday it would add the route, which will be able to connect travelers to more than 70 European cities.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Say 'hei' to @Finnair! 🇫🇮 We're thrilled to announce the carrier will begin service from DFW to ​Helsinki, Finland (HEL) starting Feb. 8, 2022.



The route will operate 4x/week, opening up connections to more than 70 European cities. You can book flights today!



📸 Finnair pic.twitter.com/qr74Z50mhX — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) November 9, 2021

Finnair is scheduled to begin service on Feb. 8 with four flights per week. Booking opened Tuesday.

Finnair already flies to the U.S. destinations of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Miami, according to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.