Finnair to Begin Service From DFW to Helsinki in February

Finnair is scheduled to begin service on Feb. 8 with four flights per week. Booking opened Tuesday.

FILE: Finnair Airbus A321 at Dusseldorf on Nov. 24, 2019.
The European airline Finnair is coming to DFW International Airport, adding a route from North Texas to Helsinki starting early next year.

DFW Airport announced Tuesday it would add the route, which will be able to connect travelers to more than 70 European cities.

Finnair already flies to the U.S. destinations of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Miami, according to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

