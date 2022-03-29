Finnair Announces Direct Flights From DFW to Helsinki

On Tuesday, Finnair Atlantic announced flyers can now purchase direct flights from DFW airport to Helsinki, Finland (HEL).

In response to the increased demand for international travel, the new route will be operated four times a week starting Feb. 8.

"As international travel demand picks up, Finnair is pleased to provide customers with our Dallas Fort Worth to Helsinki route launch," said Caroline Borawski, General Manager, North America at Finnair.

Officials said the new service showcases its customers' linking Finnair's network throughout Scandinavia and partnership with American Airlines' extensive network from DFW.

"The added access to Europe, Scandinavia, Baltics and beyond is meeting both essential and aspirational travel needs and shows the important investment and commitment Finnair is making in North America."

According to Finnair, the airport opened new arrival and departure halls in Dec. 2021 and new check-in areas which will be available in May 2022.

"We are thrilled about this new service. It strengthens DFW Airport's European route options for our customers and further solidifies our commitment to continued growth on the international stage," said John Ackerman, Executive Vice President of Global Strategy and Development, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

In addition to the new routes, Finnair says it will also operate direct flights to Helsinki from Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York and will also fly to Stockholm, Sweden, from Los Angeles, New York, and Miami in the colder months.

For more information, visit www.finnair.com.