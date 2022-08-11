Find Help Getting School Supplies for Back to School in North Texas

Several local organizations and community members across North Texas are helping provide families with backpacks and other school supplies for the upcoming school year.

This list of drives and events for DFW residents will be updated regularly. Here are a few events we've gathered so far:

DALLAS

Not My Son's Back to School Community Festival

The event is free for students of all ages and their families. Registration is required through Aug. 13 to receive back-to-school essentials. Parents or guardians must be able to provide each student's name, age, gender, school name, and grade. Students must also be present to receive supplies. Wristbands and food tickets will be given to parents and students at the registration tent at the park.

Saturday, Aug. 13

10 a.m.

J. P. Hawn Park, 2600 N St Augustine Rd., Dallas

To register for the event, visit this link.

For Oak Cliff's Infinity Back to School Festival

Dallas-based nonprofit For Oak Cliff is hosting its 8th Annual Infinity Back to School Festival Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Glendale Park. Pre-Registration for backpacks has closed but the organization is inviting families to attend and register students on-site on Saturday. Learn more on the organization's website

Saturday, Aug. 13

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Glendale Park, Dallas

FORT WORTH

Race to Register: Fort Worth ISD Family Fun Day Student Enrollment and Resource Fair

Fort Worth ISD will offer online registration support for students as well as backpack and book giveaways along with music games, food trucks and more. The event will also feature a car show by the DFW King and Queen Corvette Club.

Saturday, Aug 13

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Polytechnic High School, 1300 Conner Ave., Fort Worth

To learn more, visit this link.

Fort Worth PD Back to School Backpack and Supplies Giveaway

Several local businesses including Townsquare Mortgage, Providence Title and Prosperity Bank are joining forces to host this supply giveaway event on Sunday, Aug. 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Worth Police Department located at 1000 Calvert St.

Sunday, Aug. 14

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1000 Calvert Street

The event will offer limited haircuts, hot dogs and drinks and backpacks and other school supplies. Learn more on the Fort Worth Police Department's Facebook page.

St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church's Back to School Fair

The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 5500 East Berry Street in Fort Worth. The fair will include over 15 vendors and offer free haircuts and school supply giveaways along with fun activities for kids, including face painting. Learn more about the event on its Facebook page.

Saturday, Aug.13

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Matthew’s Baptist Church, 5500 East Berry St.

GRAND PRAIRIE

Tony Shotwell Life Center's Back to School Drive

Tony Shotwell Life Center is partnering with Amerigroup to giveaway back free backpacks and school supplies on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon, or as long as supplies last.

Saturday, Aug. 13

10 a.m. to noon

2750 Graham St, Grand Prairie

This is a first come, first serve event and organizers will hand out tickets to receive the backpacks. There is a maximum of 2 backpacks per family. There will be additional vendors at the event handing out school supplies. For more information please call 972-237-7529.

Do you know of a back to school event you'd like us to know about? Send the information to NBC DFW in an email to backtoschool@nbcdfw.com.