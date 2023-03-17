Finally, What Remains of the Former Valley View Mall is Being Demolished

The long-awaited demolition of the former Valley View Mall - is finally happening. Clearing the location in far North Dallas makes way for a $4 billion dollar mixed-use development featuring office towers, luxury hotels, condos, a movie theater, shopping and green space.

"I am thrilled to see it," said District 11 Dallas City Council Member Jaynie Schultz.

For more than a decade there have been delays and complications as well as ongoing feuding between the developer and the city council.

Over the years, the eyesore has seen a criminal element. There have been two fires. The latest fire, this week, left two firefighters injured.

"We actually were able to move things forward because of the literal mortal danger that our public safety officers, our firefighters, were put in due to the fires that were happening," said Schultz.

Schultz and the developer still don't see eye to eye on why it's taken this long.

"She requested us to tear a part of the mall down what you see behind you yesterday so she could claim that she made the developers tear down the mall when in reality, the mall was scheduled to be torn down today anyway," said the developer Scott Beck. "We started that process ten months ago."

Beck, with Beck Ventures, says his development group grew tired of waiting for the city to build a needed sanitary sewer line for the area, so they footed the $7 million bill to finally move forward, getting final clearance Thursday.

With a project promising to rival Plano and Frisco, Beck says other cities have been way better partners.

"By not partnering, things just take longer," said Beck. "Look, our company is a company that is known for doing long-standing legacy projects. Again, we will not be bullied into not having a world-class project on this site."

Schultz doesn't agree. "The delays and problems are 100% the result of a lack of initiative on the part of the developer," said Schultz.

Both sides agree this is the end, but don't expect a big implosion at the site.

"No there won't be an implosion, no fireworks for the demolition crews," said Beck. For the next several months, crews will keep tearing down the mall and salvaging steel.

You can also expect to see increased fencing for what Beck Ventures touts as the next 'world-class project' for Dallas.