The fourth and final suspect in the June 18 Carvana theft incident was arrested Monday in East Texas, according to Blue Mound police.

Aidian Pierce, 19, was arrested Monday by Franklin County deputies. Blue Mound Police Department says Pierce's 'bank roll gang' stole multiple cars including a Dodge Challenger from a Carvana lot in Blue Mound.

Blue Mound police officers went to East Texas to pick Pierce up and take him to the Blue Mound jail where he is facing a charge of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Theft of a Firearm for a separate incident on Sunday, Blue Mound police said.

The Dodge Challenger was recovered on June 23.

Blue Mound Police say all four suspects wanted in connection with the heist have been captured.

Two 18-year-olds -- Ethan Gaither and Carlos Valdez -- were arrested the night of the theft, one in the area and another at his home in Arlington.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Armando Carrizales of Arlington, was arrested in Grand Prairie on June 29, Blue Mound police say he was found to be in possession of a firearm during his arrest which is a violation of his parole.

All three are charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Carrizales is also charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and a Parole Violation.

No word on if any of the four suspects have ana ttorney.