Final Set of Dallas ISD Students Prepare for Back to School

Excitement is building for the largest group of Dallas ISD students set to return to the classroom Monday.

The district operated on three different calendars this year, hoping more school days will help some students with the learning loss they faced during the pandemic.

It’s been a busy final weekend for pre-k teacher, Carmen Marcelino, and her two kids.

“There are a lot of expectations. They are going to see their friends again, and they miss them. That is what they talk about,” said Marcelino.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Lynetta Marsh’s 12-year-old son, Hunter Garrett, starts seventh grade Monday.

“When I was small, I was always told, your first teachers are your parents. So that’s what I try to practice with my son, and hope that all of the families and parents are speaking to their children as well,” said parent Lynette Marsh.

New Dallas ISD Superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, attended a dedication ceremony Saturday for the renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation.

“I’m as excited as everybody else. I keep telling everyone I have butterflies in my stomach, just like kids do on the first day of school,” said Dr. Elizalde.

Eight hundred students will fill the halls of the 58-year-old Oak Cliff campus that’s been transformed into a modern learning complex. Additionally, the school districts of Arlington and Fort Worth will begin classes tomorrow.