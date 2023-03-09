Final Preps Underway for 42nd Annual Dallas Mavericks St. Patrick's Parade & Festival

About a week away from St. Patrick’s Day the city of Dallas is getting the party started early on Saturday and is expecting the annual event to be bigger and better than ever.

Upwards of 125,000 people are expected to fill the streets of Greenville Avenue on Saturday, March 11 for the 42nd annual Dallas Mavericks St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival -- the Mavs have been the presenting sponsor of the parade since 2012 when team owner Mark Cuban stepped in to keep the annual event afloat.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is the largest St. Patty's event in the southwest. It’s also considered the biggest singular event overall in Dallas.

Proceeds from the parade will go toward a scholarship fund for Dallas ISD high school students, created by the Greenville Avenue Business Association. It has awarded over $150,000 to high school seniors in previous years.

"Every year we look forward to one of the biggest events in Dallas, the St. Patrick's Parade, and this year we are thrilled to partner with the Dallas Mavericks to bring that vision to life," said Kevin Vela, Board chairman of the Greenville Avenue Business Association, which is spearheading the event. "The Mavs organizations has been our number one sponsor for many years and a phenomenal parade partner. We're proud to work together to bring top notch family-friendly entertainment to the community while making a valuable contribution to DISD high school seniors through our educational scholarship fund."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who was named grand marshal of this year's parade, said he's confident it will be a safe and fun event.

"I’m a big proponent of just turning up and having fun. I want everyone to turn up and have fun. But we’re going to do it safely. I want to make sure everyone gets home safely," he said.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson poses with the new banner that he will march with in the parade as Grand Marshal

There will be a huge police presence of about 200 officers spread out throughout the Greenville Avenue parade route and festivities area.

"I personally dialed the weather in, and it’s supposed to be great. But don’t come out and act a fool now," warned Mayor Johnson. “Be prepared to obey all the laws. I want to have everyone enjoy themselves responsibly. We’re going to have fun, but we’re not going to tolerate any foolishness."

More than 90 floats will be featured in the parade, along with live music, food trucks, private tailgating areas, a family zone for kids, and an Irish spirit celebration.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The parade itself starts at 11 a.m. and will start on Greenville Avenue just north of Loop 12, running all the way down to SMU Boulevard.

Streets should start closing at 10 a.m. The parade should run until 2 p.m.

People are encouraged to park before 9 a.m. but some attendees park as earlier as the night before, so prepare for a tricky parking situation. Rideshare might also be difficult but organizers are recommending people park or get dropped off in an area further away from Greenville and walk into the event space.

The city is also encouraging people to carpool or use DART bus and rail transit system. Recommended DART Rail stations to arrive at are Mockingbird Station, Lovers Lane Station and Park Lane Station.