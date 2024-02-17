Fight among teens draws police response to Stonebriar Center in Frisco

A fight among juveniles at Stonebriar Center prompted a large police response in Frisco Saturday afternoon.

According to the Frisco Police Department, officers responded to the 2600 block of Preston Road after reports of shots being heard.

When police arrived at the shopping mall, they learned there was a fight involving teens. Authorities confirmed no shots were fired, and the scene was cleared.

Frisco Police said the mall was not closed, and the incident did not pose a threat to the public. No arrests or injuries have been reported.