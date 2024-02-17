Frisco

Fight among teens draws police response to Stonebriar Center in Frisco

By NBCDFW Staff

Picture of a Frisco Police SUV
NBC 5 News

A fight among juveniles at Stonebriar Center prompted a large police response in Frisco Saturday afternoon.

According to the Frisco Police Department, officers responded to the 2600 block of Preston Road after reports of shots being heard.

When police arrived at the shopping mall, they learned there was a fight involving teens. Authorities confirmed no shots were fired, and the scene was cleared.

Frisco Police said the mall was not closed, and the incident did not pose a threat to the public. No arrests or injuries have been reported.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This article tagged under:

FriscoNorth TexasFrisco police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us