The 2026 FIFA World Cup will stretch from east to west. And in the west, the organizing committee found the perfect person to create the host city poster seen 'round the world.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"It didn't take me a long time to come up with the concept. I am influenced by Western culture. I live in West Fort Worth. I live in proximity to the Stockyards, and I think that's a hook a lot of people can hang their hat on globally," said Matt Cliff, the artist who designed the official FIFA World Club '26 Dallas Host City poster.

When the poster dropped in March, it pushed Cliff to a new level. He's worked with musical giants and brands like the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, and Maren Morris, but he quickly found out this was different.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Life has changed to some degree in that, I feel like there's a lot more people looking at what I'm doing now," he said. "Also, as soon as you start getting negative and positive feedback from people globally, you kinda understand that hey, this is a pretty big deal."

A huge deal that almost didn't happen. A friend told him about the poster contest, and a concept quickly developed. Cliff got busy drawing something simple and unmistakably Texas.

Yet, a mistake nearly cost him his entry.

"So as I was designing it, I did not save it, unfortunately. And, I was about 30 minutes out from the deadline and my computer crashed," he said.

A quick reboot, and Cliff submitted his design a minute before the deadline.

Good thing he did. When the judges saw it, they saw a winner. He'd accomplished the goal of bridging soccer’s global impact with the local atmosphere of Dallas and the North Texas region.

"I was in need of some really good news, and that's about the best news you can get when you're feeling down; that you got to do something as massive as the FIFA World Cup," he said.

In his design, Cliff leaned into the global stereotype about Texas. Cowboys live here. And yes, it's true, in North Texas, they do. Cliff drew his cowboy with a kick.

"I wanted to have him in the pose of doing a bicycle kick. The reason I chose that is because I think it's the coolest move in soccer personally. Now, the point is to juxtapose the modern city skyline. Dallas has the most iconic skyline. Their name is on the poster. And I needed to make sure that was something that was included," he explained.

Cliff had to put the cowboy in the city, and he found inspiration in the iconic Reunion Tower ball.

"What better way? We're doing the FIFA World Cup, than a soccer ball. So as you see, that ball kinda leaves his foot and it ends and lines up perfectly with the Dallas skyline at the Reunion Tower."

The colors - red, white and blue - are a bold take on the colors of the Texas flag. Stars provided the crowning touch.

"It's the Lone Star State. You gotta have a star. And I put as many as I could. And that kinda bridges it up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 logo," he said.

The Fort Worth native who still draws with the pens he used when he first started years ago says coming up with a way to convey something as meaningful as his home to an international audience was a big task. His design is a work of art - real human art, he says.

And, he hopes the world loves North Texas the way he does when visitors come in 2026.