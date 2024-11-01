Fort Worth

Person killed after getting stuck in a machine, Fort Worth FD says

By Sara Diaz-Maldonado

A person was killed after getting stuck in a machine at an industrial business on East 1st Street Friday morning, the Fort Worth Fire Department says.

The fire department said the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. at Fiber Co, which manufactures cotton, bamboo, wool, and polyester products.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No further information has been released about the man's death.

