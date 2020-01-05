Fort Worth

Female Wounded in Crossfire Outside Party in Fort Worth

Armed security guards returned fire at the vehicle

A female was wounded when she was caught in crossfire Sunday morning outside a party in Fort Worth, police say.

At about 1:30 a.m., an unknown person drove by a business in the 4800 block of Brentwood Stair Road and opened fire on partygoers who were standing outside, police said.

Armed security guards returned fire at the vehicle, which drove off.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 3 hours ago

Child Grazed by Bullet in Lake Highlands Shooting: Police

Dallas 4 hours ago

Driver Critically Injured in Pleasant Grove Shooting: Police

A female was caught in the crossfire and was struck in the leg, police said. She was taken to a local hospital with an injury not thought to be life-threatening.

The shooter remained at-large.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthcrime
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us