Female Wounded in Crossfire Outside Party in Fort Worth

A female was wounded when she was caught in crossfire Sunday morning outside a party in Fort Worth, police say.

At about 1:30 a.m., an unknown person drove by a business in the 4800 block of Brentwood Stair Road and opened fire on partygoers who were standing outside, police said.

Armed security guards returned fire at the vehicle, which drove off.

A female was caught in the crossfire and was struck in the leg, police said. She was taken to a local hospital with an injury not thought to be life-threatening.

The shooter remained at-large.