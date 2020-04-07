Dallasnews.com

FEMA Rejects Disaster Relief Funds for Dallas’ October Tornado Outbreak

The office of Gov. Greg Abbott is appealing the rejection, which came despite advocacy from a bipartisan group of lawmakers

By Tom Benning - The Dallas Morning News

Thomas Jefferson High School DISD 102119
Texas Sky Ranger

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has rejected Texas’ request for a major disaster declaration – denying it millions of dollars in federal relief funding – over the destructive October tornadoes that smashed through Dallas County.

FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor told Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a March 31 letter, obtained by The Dallas Morning News, that the “damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state and affected local governments.”

