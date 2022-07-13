The Federal Emergency Management Agency finalized new flood maps for Kaufman County that will go into effect early next year.

Kaufman County residents who buy flood insurance are encouraged to look over the maps to determine if they are in a low-to-moderate or high-risk flood zone.

Click here to view the current and future Flood Insurance Rate Map.

During the next six months, a FEMA compliance specialist will work with the community to update each floodplain ordinance and adopt these new flood maps.

The new maps will go into effect on Jan. 12, 2023.

WHY THE FEMA FLOOD MAPS ARE IMPORTANT

In a news release, FEMA said by understanding flood risks, individuals can decide which insurance option is best for their situation. Community leaders can use these maps to make informed decisions about building standards and development that will make the community more resilient and lessen the impacts of a flooding event.

Anyone without flood insurance risks uninsured losses to their home, personal property and business.

FLOOD INSURANCE DETAILS

Flood insurance is available either through a private policy or through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for those in communities who participate in the NFIP.

Residents with federally backed mortgages must have flood insurance if their structures are in the Special Flood Hazard Area.

There are cost-saving options available for those who are newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone. Learn more about your flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent or visiting this Flood Map website.

Contact your local floodplain administrator (FPA) to review the new flood maps and learn more about your risk of flooding. A FEMA Map Specialist can help identify your community FPA and answer questions about the maps as well.

To can contact them through a live chat service, click here, just click on the 'Live Chat' icon. To contact a FEMA Map Specialist, call 1-877-336-2627 or send an email to FEMAMapSpecialist@riskmapcds.com.