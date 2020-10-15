Feds Examining if Alleged Hunter Biden Emails Are Linked to a Foreign Intel Operation

Federal investigators are examining whether the emails allegedly describing activities by Joe Biden and his son Hunter and found on a laptop at a Delaware repair shop are linked to a foreign intelligence operation, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News.
The FBI seized the laptop and a hard drive through a grand jury subpoena, which was later published by the New York Post. The bureau has declined to comment.
The Post, a conservative tabloid, has published a series of stories based on emails the newspaper said it obtained from President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.