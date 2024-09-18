Most people understand that it's a good thing when the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.

“I save money when the interest rates go down,” said Sakinah Goodman, who is looking to buy a house.

She knows the Fed aggressively cutting rates by half a percentage point Wednesday could benefit her.

“When I started looking, the rates were crazy,” Goodman said. “So, now that they went down, I appreciate that. I’m ready.”

“My expectation is that it will bring a lot of new buyers into the marketplace,” loan officer Jesse Benavides, with Nuwave lending in Dallas, said.

He added that interest rates that bring in more buyers could also impact the housing market.

“I think this will create the momentum of swinging back towards the seller side a little bit because there will be more home buyers entering the marketplace,” Benavides said.

The rate cut also impacts other things like credit cards and auto loans. According to certified financial planner Bill Dendy, it can also negatively affect some people.

“The retirees who are living off their fixed income with their CDs and bonds, they're going to see those rates come back down,” Dendy said.

Dendy added that those contemplating large purchases should remember that better rates could still be coming.

“It means that the little cut we see today is just a sign of things to come,” Dendy said. “It means for individuals who are wanting to buy that house or buy that car, wait a little bit longer. It's probably going to get better if things work out the way the Fed wants it to.”