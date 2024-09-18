Money

North Texans hopeful Federal Reserve rate cut will help them save money

Lower interest rates could bring more people back into the housing market, experts say

By Vince Sims

NBC Universal, Inc.

Most people understand that it's a good thing when the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.

“I save money when the interest rates go down,” said Sakinah Goodman, who is looking to buy a house.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

She knows the Fed aggressively cutting rates by half a percentage point Wednesday could benefit her.

“When I started looking, the rates were crazy,” Goodman said. “So, now that they went down, I appreciate that. I’m ready.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“My expectation is that it will bring a lot of new buyers into the marketplace,” loan officer Jesse Benavides, with Nuwave lending in Dallas, said. 

He added that interest rates that bring in more buyers could also impact the housing market.

“I think this will create the momentum of swinging back towards the seller side a little bit because there will be more home buyers entering the marketplace,” Benavides said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

homelessness 37 mins ago

SMU researchers tell story of student homelessness in unique way

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

Massive Fort Worth data center surpasses major hurdle, with caveats

The rate cut also impacts other things like credit cards and auto loans. According to certified financial planner Bill Dendy, it can also negatively affect some people.

“The retirees who are living off their fixed income with their CDs and bonds, they're going to see those rates come back down,” Dendy said.

Dendy added that those contemplating large purchases should remember that better rates could still be coming.

“It means that the little cut we see today is just a sign of things to come,” Dendy said. “It means for individuals who are wanting to buy that house or buy that car, wait a little bit longer. It's probably going to get better if things work out the way the Fed wants it to.”

This article tagged under:

Money
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us