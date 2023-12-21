Federal prosecutor: Since 2020 Plano sex traffickers lured escorts, then forced them into prostitution

Newly unsealed federal indictments reveal the far-reaching nature of an alleged sex trafficking operation in Plano.

The criminal ring allegedly enticed or coerced women into becoming escorts, then used violence to force them into prostitution.

William McKinnley Garland, 40, of Plano pleaded not guilty to federal charges of coercion and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking during his arraignment Thursday in U.S. District Court.

Prosecutors say Garland and his male and female accomplices ran the criminal operation from 2020 to December 2023.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a years-long local and federal investigation led to Garland’s home being raided last week by several agencies, including the FBI and the Plano Police Department.

Neighbors say a woman rented the house almost three years ago. They immediately noticed odd activity at all hours of the day, including a revolving door of young women and a constant flow of luxury cars at the house.

This week, the attorney Garland retained filed a motion to withdraw as counsel for his initial appearance.

The court-appointed defense attorney Rafael De La Garza on Wednesday.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Miller informed Magistrate Judge Kim Johnson that Garland had been provided a tablet in jail and used it to send approximately 600 messages to people, including some of his co-defendants in the case and asked it be taken away.

Johnson immediately granted the request, warning Garland he could not have any contact with anyone associated with the case.

Garland told the judge he did not know the restrictions until that day.

On Thursday, De La Garza appeared in court as Garland pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

De La Garza spoke briefly with NBC 5 following the hearing confirming the tablet was taken away but said he also alerted the judge that Garland’s phone privileges had also been taken away.

De La Garza asked the judge to reinstate Garland’s phone privileges, at the very least, and that his client be treated and allowed the same accommodations as fellow inmates.

He expressed concern over his client reportedly being isolated from other inmates saying Garland has done nothing to warrant such restrictions.

“Right now, he’s in solitary confinement but we’re hoping after today that will be addressed and he will have access to make phone calls to his attorney or family members,” said De La Garza.

De La Garza declined to comment on the messages Garland admitted in court to sending, emphasizing he is just now joining his defense and has a lot to catch up on.

De La Garza emphasizes, “These are serious allegations but what we also need to balance that my client is presumed to be innocent.”

It is unknown if alleged co-conspirator Jalen Bobo, 24, is among those Garland messaged while behind bars.

Bobo has also pleaded not guilty to coercion and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking charges.

He appeared in court with his attorney Rick Howard on Thursday; separately from Garland, after previously requesting he not appear at the same time as his alleged accomplice.

According to the grand jury indictment, Garland, Bobo and others coerced someone identified only as Victim 1 to travel from Ohio to North Texas to engage in prostitution for several days in January 2021.

They’re also accused of recruiting women to become escorts between 2020 and December 2023, then once enticed, using violence or threats of violence to force the women into prostitution across Collin County.

Alleged accomplice Anastasiya Claire Lyons, aka Frosty, appeared in court Tuesday accused of conspiring to commit sex trafficking between 2015 and December 11, 2023.

Another woman, who may also be a victim, is charged with coercion in the case.

If convicted of sex trafficking, Garland, Bobo and Lyons face up to life in federal prison.

The indictment also states that they would forfeit their property, including a fleet of luxury cars seized during the FBI raid: a 2008 Range Rover, a 2002 Mercedes G Wagon, a 2003 Dodge Viper, and a 2014 Mercedes Benz E Class.

Garland and Bobo waived ‘detention hearings’ which would include a summary of evidence against the defendants and allow the judge to consider releasing the defendants if they are not deemed a flight risk or a danger to the community.

This means both suspects will likely remain behind bars through the holidays.

Garland is expected back in court in February.