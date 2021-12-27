Federal Pandemic Relief Money Helps Expand Meal Deliveries for Seniors in Dallas County

Since 1973, the Visiting Nurse Association of Texas has delivered meals for homebound seniors across Dallas County. Today, it gives out nearly 4,500 warm meals a day, Monday through Friday. The nonprofit also prepares lunch at over two dozen senior centers from Far North Dallas to DeSoto.
But like so much during the COVID-19 pandemic, dining behaviors have changed dramatically since March 2020. The nonprofit reports that demand for meals at senior centers grew by 200% during the pandemic.
With help from the county's $511 million pool of American Rescue Plan money, the VNA is changing tactics to adapt.
The Dallas County Commissioners Court this month allocated $1.8 million to the organization to expand its meals on wheels program and hire three community health workers to go door-to-door to talk to seniors about the services they provide.
